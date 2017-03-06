For First Spouse series, it’s not over ‘til it’s over

The First Spouse coin program ended its 10-year run in 2016, in conjunction with the Presidential $1 Coin Program with which it functioned in tandem. However, the U.S. Mint is still offering, in limited numbers, several First Spouse coins remaining in inventory, reflecting seven different presidencies.

As of March 2, the U.S. Mint still had in its numismatic stockpile Proof and Uncirculated issues from 2015 depicting Bess Truman and Lady Bird Johnson, and Uncirculated 2015 Mamie Eisenhower and Jacqueline Kennedy gold coins.



The Mint also had quantities of Proof and Uncirculated 2016 First Spouse gold coins featuring Patricia Nixon, Betty Ford and Nancy Reagan.



The Proof versions for both years are being offered at $815 each, with the Uncirculated versions at $795.



Of the 41 First Spouse coins, 36 bear obverse portraits of the respective first spouse, with the reverse design reflective of accomplishments of that first spouse.

Four issues bear obverse designs of classic coin designs that appeared during a specific presidency because there was no first spouse, with the reverse reflective of the respective president.

One presidency for which there was no first spouse had a designated individual to be recognized specified in the authorizing legislation.

First ‘No Spouse’ tops list of 41 designs in First Spouse gold coin series: The most popular First Spouse gold coin during the 10-year run of the series was for the first presidency for which there was no first spouse.

Collectors seeking to get in on the ground floor of the First Spouse Gold Coin program now, if expecting to acquire one of each coin for each First Spouse release in Proof and Uncirculated condition, will face a daunting and expensive task, whether the coins are in their original U.S. Mint packaging, or graded and encapsulated by a third-party grading service.

At $700 to $900 per coin on the secondary market, such an initiative could cost between $52,000 to $74,000.

One option to consider is to focus on the four coins that depict the classic coin designs.

The 2007 Thomas Jefferson Liberty gold coin obverse depicts a rendering of U.S. Mint engraver Robert Scot’s Draped Bust design used on 1800 to 1808 half cents.

The obverse of the 2008 Andrew Jackson Liberty coin sports a modern rendition of John Reich’s Capped Bust Liberty design.

The obverse of the 2008 Martin Van Buren Liberty coin features a rendition of Mint Engraver Christian Gobrecht’s Seated Liberty design.

It first appeared on the Gobrecht dollar patterns in 1836.

The obverse of the James Buchanan Liberty coin is a reproduction of the Coronet gold $2.50 gold quarter eagle obverse design by Gobrecht, produced from 1840 through 1907.

The 2012 Alice Paul, First Spouse coin was designed to represent the presidential administration of Chester A. Arthur.

While the option for the four classic coin designs will still cost several thousand dollars, it is financially more palatable than trying to acquire a complete set.

Give it some thought.

For Coin World, I’m Paul Gilkes.

