Monday Morning Brief June 9, 2014
- Published: Jun 9, 2014, 10 AM
Take a close look at your modern coins! This week Coin World editor-in-chief Steve Roach looks at some recent discoveries. A circulation-quality 2014 Calvin Coolidge Presidential dollar missing its edge lettering was found May 14 in a 25-coin roll of Denver Mint strikes specifically wrapped on behalf of the U.S. Mint and sold to the public. Also, a Colorado man discovered a rare 1969-S Lincoln, Doubled Die Obverse cent while sorting through rolls.
