The Man of Steel is again struck in silver and gold: Monday Morning Brief, June 8

The Royal Canadian Mint’s 2015 Superman coins are selling faster than a speeding, well, you know.

The RCM issued four new collector coins celebrating the comic super hero, following successful programs in each of the past two years. The newest Superman coins come on the heels of collector coins showcasing Bugs Bunny and the Merrie Melodies misfits. It’s a golden age for coin collectors who love popular culture.