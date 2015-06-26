Videos
U.S. Mint ready to shine with American Liberty gold $100 coin: Monday Morning Brief, June 29, 2015
- Published: Jun 26, 2015, 9 AM
The 2015-W American Liberty, High Relief gold coin to be offered shortly by the U.S. Mint will be a 1-ounce .9999 fine gold piece that will carry a face value of $100, becoming the United States' first gold coin issued in that denomination.
