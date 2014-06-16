Videos

Monday Morning Brief June 16, 2014

The market for world coins is quite robust. Jeff Starck, Coin World’s senior editor of World Coins, discusses a new record price paid for a silver coin from ancient Greece. 

Strong auction results are detailed for one of the most historic of all ancient Roman coins of all time, and a unique Anglo-Saxon penny found by a metal detectorist.  Finally, learn about an error coin with “dual citizenship” coming up at auction at the end of June. 

 

Community Comments

Headlines