Heritage postpones three Partrick Collection auctions: Monday Morning Brief, June 15, 2015
- Published: Jun 12, 2015, 5 AM
The coin collecting community will have to wait a little longer for collector Donald G. Partrick’s 1787 Brasher doubloon and other numismatic rarities to cross the auction block.
Partrick and Heritage Auctions jointly announced June 10 that the auction firm has placed on hold the second, third and fourth Donald G. Partrick Collection Auctions at the request of Partrick and his family.
