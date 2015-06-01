Videos

The best collecting advice you’ll ever get: Read a book: Monday Morning Brief, June 1, 2015

Coin World Managing Editor William T. Gibbs has some advice for new and experienced collectors alike — read a book. Numismatic literature should be a part of every collector’s library, and there has never been a better time to find a new numismatic book. We’re living in the Golden Age of Numismatic Literature.

