How did you get started collecting?
- Published: Jun 12, 2017, 3 AM
Coin World managing editor William T. Gibbs asks: How did you get started collecting? Did a parent or grandparent mentor you? Was it an unusual coin or note you found in circulation? We want to hear your stories and share them with your fellow collectors. Please write us.
