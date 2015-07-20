Videos

U.S. Mint may produce nation’s first ‘pink’ coin: Monday Morning Brief, July 20, 2015

Collectors could be seeing “pink” if legislation proposing a $5 Breast Cancer Awareness $5 commemorative for 2018 in pink gold is congressionally approved. The alloy for the gold coin would be changed to a composition never before used by the U.S. Mint.

