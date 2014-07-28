Videos
Monday Morning Brief Jul. 28, 2014
- Published: Jul 28, 2014, 9 AM
Collecting by birth year is a popular endeavor. Jeff Starck, Coin World's senior editor of world coins, explores several coins in the news that may fit into that collecting approach, with a little interpretation. Newsmakers include coins celebrating the first birthday of Prince George of Cambridge, a famous numismatic artifact from the birth of America and a gold aureus coin of Augustus marking the birth of the Roman Empire.
