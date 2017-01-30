The Donald Trump inaugural medal that almost wasn't

There almost wasn’t going to be a Donald J. Trump official presidential inaugural medal until Jimmy Hayes, a longtime collector, lobbyist for the Industry Council for Tangible Assets and former Louisiana congressman, stressed to Trump Presidential Inaugural Committee members the importance of maintaining the longstanding tradition.



Full Video Transcript:



Good morning. This is the Monday Morning Brief for January 30, 2017. I’m Coin World Senior Editor Paul Gilkes.



There almost wasn’t going to be a Donald J. Trump official presidential inaugural medal until Jimmy Hayes, a longtime collector, lobbyist for the Industry Council for Tangible Assets, and former Louisiana congressman, stressed to Trump Presidential Inaugural Committee members the importance of maintaining the longstanding tradition.



Hayes provided the committee with images of presidential inaugural medals from his own collection to emphasize the importance of maintaining that more than 200-year-old tradition.



The last-minute preparation was inaugurated the week before the January 20 inauguration.

The Trump official presidential inaugural medal will be the fifth consecutive presidential inaugural medal to be struck by the Medalcraft Mint from Green Bay, Wisconsin.

As of January 25, however, the Medalcraft Mint was still waiting for final design approval from President Trump himself so production can commence.

The medal’s contemplated obverse depicts a portrait of the 45th president superimposed over cropped images of the American flag and the White House. The reverse will represent a rendition of the Presidential seal.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Medalcraft Mint is expected to strike the Trump official presidential inaugural medal in individual 2.75-inch bronze, .999 fine silver, and 24-karat gold versions. A 1.25-inch, 14-karat-gold medal will be struck for inclusion in a three-piece medal set that will also include the bronze and silver medals.



Election of President-elect Trump brings multiple collecting possibilities: Donald Trump’s election as the 45th president of the United States opens the door to a number of numismatic collectibles for hobbyists to pursue.





Medalcraft Mint is already producing a 1.25-inch, 24-karat gold-plated brass medal with yet different designs, for sale as an inaugural souvenir by Ace Specialties, the Lafayette, Louisiana, firm selected to arrange for the production and marketing of Trump inaugural memorabilia, including medals, clothing and more.

Ace is reported to be responsible for the marketing and sales of the Trump official presidential inaugural medals.

As part of the pitch to gain the contract, Medalcraft Mint’s engraving staff initially executed five proposed obverse and three proposed reverse designs, none of which were selected for the Trump official presidential inaugural medal.

One of the rejected Trump portrait obverses was used to strike 2.75-inch bronze medals for the Ohio Republican Committee and a second rejected obverse for the obverse of a 2.75-inch bronze medal for the Republican National Committee. Both were paired with different Medalcraft renditions of the Presidential seal.

The art under President Trump’s consideration for his official presidential inaugural medal was provided to Medalcraft Mint on behalf of Trump and designs then rendered by Medalcraft Mint engravers.

Medallic and political arts items collectors are patiently waiting for the opportunity to obtain one of the official Trump medals. Stay tuned.

For Coin World, I’m Paul Gilkes.