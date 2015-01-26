Videos
Berlin readies welcome for coin collectors, mints
- Published: Jan 26, 2015, 1 AM
One of the world’s largest coin shows, period, is about to take place in Berlin, Germany. Coin World senior editor of world coins, Jeff Starck, previews some of the news expected out of the global gathering.
More from CoinWorld.com:
Commission of Fine Arts recommends designs for 2015 High Relief gold coin
ANACS reports first example of Missing Edge Devices error for Enhanced Uncirculated 2014-D Native American dollar
2015 American Eagle silver bullion coins being struck only at West Point Mint currently
1969-S Lincoln cent overshadows the much rarer 1970-S Lincoln, Large Date, DDO cent
Found: Largest Anglo-Saxon coin hoard in 175 years discovered in United Kingdom
Please sign in or join to share your thoughts on this story.
Keep up with all of CoinWorld.com's news and insights by signing up for our free eNewsletters, liking us on Facebook, and following us on Twitter. We're also on Instagram!
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Jun 14, 2020, 1 PM
Counterfeiting topics lead Kolbe & Fanning literature sale
-
Paper Money Jun 14, 2020, 12 PM
Cambodia to replace U.S. currency with blockchain platform
-
US Coins Jun 13, 2020, 3 PM
Controversy draws bidders to Medal of Honor sale at German auction
-
US Coins Jun 13, 2020, 1 PM
Market Analysis: Saint-Gaudens' Indian Head $10 gold eagles