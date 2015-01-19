U.S. Mint website glitch permits early sales: Monday Morning Brief

A system error with the U.S. Mint’s website allowed for the public sale and delivery of 146 Proof 2015-S U.S. Marshals Service 225th Anniversary half dollars up to a month before their scheduled Jan. 29 release. The problem was quickly fixed once Mint officials learned of the glitch.

