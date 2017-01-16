Videos
U.S. Mint bullion coin sales get off to strong 2017 start
- Published: Jan 16, 2017, 2 AM
First-day sales Jan. 9 for the 2017 American Eagle silver and gold bullion coins outpaced first-day sales for the same 2016 issues. However, 2017 starting sales for American Buffalo gold coins totaled slightly below 2016 levels.
