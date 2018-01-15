Videos
FUN serves to illustrate upcoming gold $10 coin
- Published: Jan 15, 2018, 2 AM
Collectors attending the Florida United Numismatists Convention in Tampa had the opportunity to see on display at the U.S. Mint booth a Proof 2018-W American Liberty tenth-ounce gold $10 coin. The numismatic product goes on sale at noon ET Feb. 8.
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Jun 14, 2020, 1 PM
Counterfeiting topics lead Kolbe & Fanning literature sale
-
Paper Money Jun 14, 2020, 12 PM
Cambodia to replace U.S. currency with blockchain platform
-
US Coins Jun 13, 2020, 3 PM
Controversy draws bidders to Medal of Honor sale at German auction
-
US Coins Jun 13, 2020, 1 PM
Market Analysis: Saint-Gaudens' Indian Head $10 gold eagles