Officials in Boston open 1795 time capsule containing coins

Coin World’s William T. Gibbs looks at opening of a time capsule placed in the granite cornerstone of the Massachusetts State House in 1795 by the governor of Massachusetts, Samuel Adams, and renowned silversmith Paul Revere. The time capsule contained a number of coins, some placed in 1795 and others in 1855 when it was last opened.

