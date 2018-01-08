Videos
A big time in the Big Apple
- Published: Jan 8, 2018, 2 AM
The 46th annual New York International Numismatic Convention is ready to begin, at a new location for the famed show. Coin World senior editor Jeff Starck previews what attendees can expect this year.
