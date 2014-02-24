Monday Morning Brief Feb. 24, 2014

This week Coin World editor in chief Steve Roach discusses the upcoming National Money Show in Atlanta, proposed reverse designs for the 2015 America the Beautiful quarter dollar series and a proposal for an Apollo 11 moon landing commemorative coin.

This week we look at:

• American Numismatic Association's National Money Show in Atlanta, Ga., Feb. 27 to March 1

• Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee looks at 2015 America the Beautiful quarter dollar designs

• Is a 2019 commemorative coin honoring the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing in store?