Writing a great numismatic book: Monday Morning Brief, Feb. 23

What does it take to write a great numismatic book? This week, Coin World’s Editor-in-Chief Steve Roach summarizes a recent chat with Dennis Tucker, the always busy publisher of Whitman Publishing, and learns about Dennis’ personal connection with one of Whitman’s marquee products, A Guide Book of United States Coins, better known by collectors as the “Red Book.”  

