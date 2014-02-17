Videos
Monday Morning Brief Feb. 17, 2014
- Published: Feb 17, 2014, 6 AM
Happy President's Day! This week Coin World editor in chief Steve Roach discusses attending Berlin's World Money Fair, Proof 2014-S Presidential dollar coins and the March Monthly edition of Coin World.
This week we look at:
• An interesting 2014 Swiss coin presented at the World Money Fair
• 2014-S Presidential dollar Proof sets go on sale Feb. 18
• March monthly edition of Coin World's cover story: Collecting History: The $100 Coin Collection
Community Comments
