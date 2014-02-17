Monday Morning Brief Feb. 17, 2014

Happy President's Day! This week Coin World editor in chief Steve Roach discusses attending Berlin's World Money Fair, Proof 2014-S Presidential dollar coins and the March Monthly edition of Coin World.

This week we look at:

• An interesting 2014 Swiss coin presented at the World Money Fair

• 2014-S Presidential dollar Proof sets go on sale Feb. 18

• March monthly edition of Coin World's cover story: Collecting History: The $100 Coin Collection