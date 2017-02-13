Monday Morning Brief: World of money comes to Berlin

The capital of Germany hosted another World Money Fair, and Coin World senior editor Jeff Starck was in attendance. He discusses the highlights from the 2017 show, which included an auction, multiple new coin issues and much more.





Good morning. Welcome to the Monday Morning Brief. I’m Jeff Starck of Coin World.



I am finally settled back in the office after attending the World Money Fair in Berlin, Germany.



Wow, what a show! Organizers estimate that 15,000 people attended, and the energy they brought to the Estrel Convention Center was simply pulsating.

There were floods of people waiting for the daily 10 a.m. public openings. You could hardly get around if you were heading to the floor.

Lines to exchange old 2-euro coins for a new one at the Monnaie de Paris booth choked the aisle.

Fritz Rudolph Kunker’s February 2 auction the day before the show was a stark contrast to the modern American coin auction room – the room was packed to overflowing for the German firm’s day-long event.

It was simply amazing.

Visitors to the Berlin State Mint booth could strike their own tiny silver Panda medal, using good old-fashioned personal power on a vintage hand-operated press.

The bourse floors were packed with collectors every day, eagerly hunting down everything from modern circulating coins at very affordable prices, to ancient coins with astronomical price tags, and everything in between.

Also interesting was the vast array of paper money found on the floor.

Unique to the World Money Fair is the vast assemblage of world mints, central banks and private issuers – more than 50 such entities gather for the festival every year.

The Media Forum on the opening day of the show is a chance for world mints to toot their own horns, showing some recent successes as well as sharing information about new coins that they've just unveiled there at the forum.

The most exciting announcement in the forum may be one that came from the Royal Canadian Mint.

The RCM revealed that it would issue the world’s first circulating glow-in-the-dark coin, a $2 piece that will show the Northern Lights.

We will work hard in the coming days and weeks to share all of the great news from the show with you.

And Coin World had a booth this year for the first time. If you stopped by at the show to say hello, thank you. And if you didn’t, be sure to catch us at the next big gathering.

In the meantime, follow us on Twitter, find us at Facebook, online at CoinWorld.com, and of course, in print in your mailbox. For Coin World, I’m Jeff Starck. Happy collecting!

