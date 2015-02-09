Videos
Coins and art intertwined
- Published: Feb 9, 2015, 3 AM
Coins are often depicted in the visual arts, and other times, people turn coins into art. This week, Coin World editor Steve Roach looks at two recent auction lots: a 17th century Old Master painting and a 1793 Flowing Hair, Wreath cent that exhibits some post-Mint craftsmanship (though it is perhaps an individual judgment if it should be considered art).
