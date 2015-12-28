Check out the U.S. Mint’s numismatic product schedule for 2016: Monday Morning Brief, Dec. 28, 2015

Release dates for the first three months of numismatic products from U.S. Mint in 2016 were announced Dec. 20 by the bureau. The product schedule also includes the month of release for additional products, with specific dates to be announced once determined by Mint officials.

Good morning. This is the Monday Morning Brief. I’m Coin World Senior Editor Paul Gilkes. Release dates for the first three months of numismatic products from U.S. Mint in 2016 were announced Dec. 20 by the bureau. The product schedule also includes the month of release for additional products, with specific dates to be announced once determined by Mint officials.

Among the products for which specific release dates are still left to be determined are the 2016 centennial Winged Liberty Head dime, Standing Liberty quarter dollar and Walking Liberty half dollar, all to be struck in .9999 fine gold; the 2016 Limited-Edition Silver Proof set; 2016 American Liberty silver medals, one struck at the San Francisco Mint and one at the West Point Mint; and the 2016 Ronald Reagan Presidential $1 Coin and Chronicles set with Reverse Proof dollar.

The centenary anniversary coins are gold versions of the .900 fine silver coins originally issued in 1916. When originally issued, they represented the first time all three denominations were redesigned at the same time.

The 2016 Limited Edition Silver Proof set will include a 2016-W Proof silver American Eagle bearing as-yet-to-be-announced edge inscriptions on a smooth edge denoting the series’ 30th anniversary. Legislation enacted in December authorizing the edge inscription for all numismatic versions of the silver Eagle released in 2016 resulted in the scrapping of the 2015 Limited-Edition Silver Proof Set, since the 2015 set would be released in 2016, although with a 2015-dated coin.

In 2015, the Mint earlier in the calendar year scrapped plans for the American Liberty, High Relief silver medal as a companion to the 2015-W American Liberty, High Relief $100 gold coin. The silver medal was to be struck on the same 1-ounce, .999 fine silver planchet used to strike silver American Eagles. For 2016, the U.S. Mint is planning the release of two American Liberty, High Relief medals in silver, believed to bear the same designs as the 2015 gold coin, but sans coin inscriptions. Versions will be struck at the West Point and San Francisco Mints. Additional details are forthcoming.

