Monday Morning Brief Dec. 8, 2014
- Published: Dec 8, 2014, 4 AM
The 2014-D Native American dollar with special Enhanced Uncirculated Finish has made the U.S. Mint’s 2014 American $1 Coin and Currency set one of the most interesting Mint products of the year. So why did the set seem so boring at first?
