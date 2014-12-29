This New Year, resolve to collect paper money

Coin World senior editor and paper money specialist Michele Orzano says the upcoming New Year means resolutions are on the table once again.

Resolving to have more fun with the hobby is one resolution every collector can successfully keep.

In January 2015 auctions by Heritage Auctions and Stack’s Bowers Galleries offer all kinds of possibilities to keep your resolution.

If U.S. paper money is for you, consider possibly developing a sub-set in your specialty.

It also might be time to put world notes on your radar. Collecting notes from around the world is a great way to do some armchair traveling.

More from CoinWorld.com:

