Videos
New information on the World War I silver medals
- Published: Dec 22, 2017, 4 AM
Coin World has been working for several weeks on confirming on some new information about the five silver medals to be offered in 2018 commemorating World War veterans. We now have now confirmed that the medals will be available only for a limited time.
