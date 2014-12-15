December a busy month for the U.S. Mint: Monday Morning Brief

December has been a busy month for the U.S. Mint as its sales of 2014 American Eagle silver bullion coins to authorized purchasers reach record levels. Coin World’s Steve Roach explains that coin shops around the country are busy selling these to collectors during the holiday season.

