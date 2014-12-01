Videos
Are modern world coins like sports cards?: Monday Morning Brief,
- Published: Dec 1, 2014, 4 AM
The abundance of new issues from national mints and private issuers is difficult to follow. Coin World’s Jeff Starck looks at the parallels between the modern world coin market and sports cards of the late 1980s and early 1990s, pointing out one major difference between the two.
