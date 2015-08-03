Videos

Silver American Eagle bullion coin a hot commodity: Monday Morning Brief, August 3, 2015

When the United States Mint resumed sales July 27 of 2015 American Eagle silver bullion coins to its authorized purchasers after a three-week interruption, it sold 1,323,500 of the coins in a single day.

