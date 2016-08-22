Coin World senior editor Jeff Starck recaps the American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money, which recently concluded in Anaheim, Calif. Several notable coins led sales from Stack’s Bowers Galleries and Heritage Auctions as the firms together realized nearly $58 million in sales. A unique rarity drew crowds to the U.S. Mint’s booth. But the best part of the show was free, and that’s seeing old friends and making new ones.



Full video transcript:

Good morning. Welcome to the Monday Morning Brief. I’m Jeff Starck of Coin World.



Let me tell you, I had the pleasure of attending the American Numismatic Association’s big annual confab, the World’s Fair of Money. This year the show was held in Anaheim, California, in the shadow of the house that Mickey and Minnie built. The show's over, we're back in the office, and the dust has settled. So let's recap everything that went on at the show.



I’m going to have to talk really fast, aren't I?



According to the ANA, about 8,200 people attended the show. That includes about 3,000 members of the public and about 3,400 ANA members.



So that means attendance was down, but that’s not really a surprise because we know that shows on the West Coast always draw fewer dealers and collectors than shows that are in the middle of the country or on the East Coast.



Attendance was down, but how were sales? Well, dealers reported mixed results, with strong wholesale trading and varied retail sales.



As expected, the auctions were the highlight of the show, really the cornerstone. Nearly $60 million in coins and paper money traded hands in auctions during this year’s show. Stack’s Bowers Galleries sold more than $21 million in its official auctions, while Heritage saw more than $38 million in its sales.



Leading the sales for Heritage were a pair of early American cents, from the dawn of American coinage—a 1792 silver center cent, and a 1792 Birch cent, which together realized $869,500.



Shining brightest for Stack’s Bowers were gold coins with impressive pedigrees, like the 1798/7 Capped Bust Right Eagle that realized $352,000.



But one of the most exciting displays didn’t cost a cent. That was the 1974-D aluminum cent at the U.S. Mint booth, which drew crowds during its five days.



The ANA show is always a nice interruption to summer. But the best things at the show are always free, and that’s the chance to see old friends and make new ones.



Thanks to all who stopped by the Coin World booth, or spoke with us on the floor. We look forward to seeing you at the next show.

For Coin World, I’m Jeff Starck. Happy collecting!



