Collectors still like Ike: Monday Morning Brief, August 17, 2015
- Published: Aug 17, 2015, 6 AM
Republican admirers of Dwight D. Eisenhower coined the phrase “I Like Ike” in the spring of 1951 as a symbol of their hopes to draft the retired five-star Army general to run for president. The slogan ultimately appeared on all Eisenhower presidential campaign memorabilia.
Today, more than 60 years later, collectors proved Aug. 11 those sentiments still ring true when the U.S. Mint’s offering of the 2015 Dwight D. Eisenhower Coin and Chronicles set sold out of its 17,000-set authorized edition size in 15 minutes, despite a two-set-per-household ordering limit.
