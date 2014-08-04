Monday Morning Brief Aug. 4, 2014

This week Coin World’s editor-in-chief Steve Roach looks at five groups in the hobby who stand to benefit from the Aug. 5 launch of the U.S. Mint’s new gold Kennedy half dollar. The Mint is launching the .9999 fine gold Proof 1964–2014-W Kennedy half dollar at the American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money in Rosemont, Ill. Strict ordering limits and the Mint’s sales strategy of releasing just 500 coins per day at the ANA show will prevent dealers from getting large quantities for retail, placing greater demand on the first coins entering the marketplace.