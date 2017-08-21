Thousands of items constitute Mint ‘Heritage Assets’

Collectors and the general public who attended the American Numismatic Association’s World’s Fair of Money Aug.1 to 5 in Denver had the opportunity to see a 1933 Saint-Gaudens $20 gold double eagle exhibited by the U.S. Mint. In fact two of them. The venue also served as the stage to display of the lone known example of an aluminum 1974-D Lincoln cent that Mint officials claim was never officially authorized to have been struck.