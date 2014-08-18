Videos
Monday Morning Brief Aug. 18, 2014
- Published: Aug 18, 2014, 5 AM
This week Coin World's editor-in-chief, Steve Roach, looks at some of the trends that are shaping coin collecting right now. Drawing from a presentation he gave during the American Numismatic Association’s "Money Talks" lecture series at the recent ANA World's Fair of Money coin show, Steve identifies a few trends and relates them to the ANA show.
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Jun 14, 2020, 1 PM
Counterfeiting topics lead Kolbe & Fanning literature sale
-
Paper Money Jun 14, 2020, 12 PM
Cambodia to replace U.S. currency with blockchain platform
-
US Coins Jun 13, 2020, 3 PM
Controversy draws bidders to Medal of Honor sale at German auction
-
US Coins Jun 13, 2020, 1 PM
Market Analysis: Saint-Gaudens' Indian Head $10 gold eagles