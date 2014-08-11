Monday Morning Brief Aug. 11, 2014

Coin World’s William T. Gibbs reviews the just concluded American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money in Rosemont, Ill., where the U.S. Mint’s launch of sales for the Proof 2014 Kennedy gold half dollars was the big story. The lines of people wanting to buy the coins every morning during the first three day of sales caused safety concerns and led Mint officials to cancel all remaining in-person sales of the gold coin, not only at the show but also at the Mint’s own retail sales outlets.

Collectors and dealers buying the coins at the ANA show quickly sold them at a profit, with the first coin sold in Rosemont rising in price from $1,240 to $6,240 to an astounding $100,000 in two days.

Mint officials also hinted at possible products for 2015 and 2016, including a celebration of the centennial of the Mercury dime, Standing Liberty quarter dollar and Walking Liberty half dollar.

We also report on the official convention auctions by Stack’s Bowers Galleries and Heritage Auctions, where a number of coins sold for more than $1 million.