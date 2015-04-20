Time to celebrate — it’s National Coin Week: Monday Morning Brief, April 20, 2015

The third week in April is National Coin Week. This year’s installment — April 19 to 25 — is titled “Building Tomorrows: Inspiration and Innovation at World’s Fairs.” The American Numismatic Association, U.S. Mint, and clubs around the country are planning programming, exhibits and activities to introduce numismatics to people who may eventually become collectors.

More from CoinWorld.com:

Court rules in favor of Langbord family in 1933 Saint-Gaudens double eagle case

PCGS Proof 68 1968 Roosevelt, No S dime realizes $31,102.50 in GreatCollections auction

Know your U.S. coins: Morgan dollar

Coin users recommend the Mint make no changes to the copper-nickel clad quarter dollar composition

U.S. Mint records sales of 344,423 Proof 2015-W American Eagle silver dollars through April 12

Keep up with all of CoinWorld.com's news and insights by signing up for our free eNewsletters, liking us on Facebook, and following us on Twitter. We're also on Instagram!