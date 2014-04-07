Monday Morning Brief Apr. 7, 2014

This week Coin World Editor-in-Chief Steve Roach discusses the sellout of the 2014 National Baseball Hall of Fame gold $5 commemorative coins and the silver dollar that is also nearing a sellout, along with the premiums that in-hand coins are receiving in the marketplace.

Looking at some recent auction transactions related to medals, on March 27, 2014, Stack’s Bowers Galleries sold a 1936 gold Nobel peace prize medal for $1.12 million, and on April 2, Bonham’s sold the archive of French medalist Augustin Dupré for $351,000.

Finally, congratulations to Nebraska. Nebraska’s governor signed a law April 2 making Nebraska a tax exempt state on sales of bullion, coins, precious metals and currency.