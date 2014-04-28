Monday Morning Brief Apr. 28, 2014

This week, Coin World’s Jeff Starck highlights the new piece of paper money that will be available in circulation soon.

The Series 2013 $1 Federal Reserve note represents a growth in printing technology for the Bureau of Engraving and Printing, as they were printed on sheets of 50 notes. Examples of the new notes will begin circulating as need warrants.

Also, the 2014 Baseball Hall of Fame gold $5 coins have not been made with an error, as one collector reported online. The U.S. Mint and grading companies confirm that the W Mint mark appears on all of the coins.