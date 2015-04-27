Pirate treasure rescued from the deep crosses auction block: Monday Morning Brief, Apr. 27, 2015

There is just something romantic about coins that come from a shipwreck. That holds even more for coins that are actual pirate treasure.

This week one of few examples available from a pirate vessel that wrecked off the coast of Massachusetts is offered in an auction. The coin shows the effects of 26 decades in the murky deep, but that can’t diminish the shine in collectors’ eyes.

