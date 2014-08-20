Videos
Long Beach Expo Preview with David Hall
- Published: Aug 20, 2014, 11 AM
Collectors Universe President David Hall previews the attractions for the September 2014 Long Beach Expo (September 4-6). Use the code David to gain free admission on www.longbeachexpo.com
