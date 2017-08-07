Professional Coin Grading Service and world coins

Coin World senior editor Jeff Starck interviews PCGS founder David Hall about how his company ventured into third-party grading for world coins, why he’s at the World's Fair of Money, and what most important challenges face the hobby.

This is a piece of sponsored content:

Professional Coin Grading Service is the most respected coin authentication and grading company in the world and has authenticated and graded over 36 million coins since its founding in 1986.

