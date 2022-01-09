Videos
Coin World Videos: Making Hobo Nickels at the 2022 FUN Show
- Published: Jan 9, 2022, 3 PM
Abby Zechman hones her talents in the art of hobo nickel carving as a regular attraction at the FUN shows and she shares some insights into one of her numismatic passions.
Community Comments
Headlines
-
Videos Jan 9, 2022, 7 PM
Coin World Video: Silvano DiGenova of Tangible Investments at the 2022 FUN Show
-
US Coins Jan 9, 2022, 4 PM
Market Analysis: Auction offers Fugio coppers collection
-
World Coins Jan 9, 2022, 3 PM
Spanish firm offers free digital books
-
Paper Money Jan 9, 2022, 2 PM
Ukraine completes special commemorative note series