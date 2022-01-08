Videos
Coin World Video: The long tradition of elongated cents at the FUN Show
- Published: Jan 8, 2022, 12 AM
Visitors to the FUN Convention can take part in a long-standing tradition by making their own specially designed elongated cents. Cindy Calhoun of Cindy’s Cents shares the history and making of these unique coins.
