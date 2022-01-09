Videos
Coin World Video: Meeting the Pages at the 2022 FUN Show
- Published: Jan 9, 2022, 3 PM
They’re the unsung heroes of the FUN shows, the youngsters who handle many tasks that benefit the exhibitor. We talked to FUN’s Tony Bonaro, who has the joyful duty of working with the show’s pages.
