Coin World Video: Dennis Hengeveldt of World Banknote Auctions at the 2022 FUN Show
- Published: Jan 9, 2022, 2 PM
Collecting world currency offers an opportunity to gather beautiful notes of a chosen country or variety with special meaning. Top quality notes can be found at World Banknote Auctions as founder Dennis Hengeveldt explains.
https://www.worldbanknoteauctions.com/
