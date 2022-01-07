Videos
Coin World Video: Dan Sedgwick and the 70-pound silver bar
- Published: Jan 7, 2022, 11 PM
Have you ever seen a 70-pound silver bar or been able to touch something recovered from a shipwreck? Dan Sedwick gave us the opportunity at his booth at the 2022 FUN Convention.
