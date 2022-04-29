Videos
Coin World Thought Leaders Series: Greg Cohen of Legend Rare Coin Auctions
- Published: Apr 29, 2022, 4 PM
Coin World caught up with Greg Cohen, Senior Numismatists at Legend Rare Coin Auctions, to discuss the auction experience and Legend’s objective to establish quality sales for bidders and consignors.
Learn more about Legend Rare Coin Auctions at legendauctions.com
Learn more about Legend Rare Coin Auctions at legendauctions.com
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Apr 29, 2022, 12 PM
Proof 2022-W American Buffalo gold coin on sale May 12
-
US Coins Apr 28, 2022, 5 PM
TNA medal depicts naval commander Edwin Ward Moore
-
Paper Money Apr 28, 2022, 5 PM
Legislation calls for Treasury to develop electronic dollar
-
World Coins Apr 27, 2022, 3 PM
Rapp auction in May features rare 1928 Swiss 5-franc coin