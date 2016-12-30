Videos
Coin World's Chat of the Week: Nicole Lyon
- Published: Dec 30, 2016, 9 AM
Our new Chat of the Week video series will be hosted by eBay’s Category Manager in Coins & Collectibles, Mark Flaa, and will feature a new guest and theme each week. Covering a wide-range of topics—from industry trends to collecting tips to how eBay is re-engaging with coin collectors—the Chat of the Week series will surely appeal to every type of collector.
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Jun 14, 2020, 1 PM
Counterfeiting topics lead Kolbe & Fanning literature sale
-
Paper Money Jun 14, 2020, 12 PM
Cambodia to replace U.S. currency with blockchain platform
-
US Coins Jun 13, 2020, 3 PM
Controversy draws bidders to Medal of Honor sale at German auction
-
US Coins Jun 13, 2020, 1 PM
Market Analysis: Saint-Gaudens' Indian Head $10 gold eagles