As the ANA unfolds Aug. 3 through 6 in Denver, Coin World will offer in-show insights to all the happenings on the show floor.

The ANA World’s Fair of Money got underway Aug. 1, and Coin World couldn’t be more excited to offer our readers a unique look at what’s happening from the show floor of the Colorado Convention Center in Denver.

We’ve teamed with several firms from all corners of the hobby to bring you a different perspective of the show. These short, jam-packed videos will discuss the show’s importance, the state of the coin hobby, plus much more, through the eyes of the professional numismatists interviewed. Fresh videos will appear throughout the show, so check back here often. Join us for an exciting five days! Happy Collecting.

Witter Coins Witter Coins operates a shop in the San Francisco area and has used the power of the internet to expand its client base. PandaAmerica PandaAmerica operates a global business as a creative marketing partner for mints from around the world, with a major presence in the market for coins in Asia.

Legend Rare Coins Auctions Legend Rare Coin Auctions, a new kid on the auction block, fills a boutique niche in the hobby with top coins and personalized service.

eBay The longtime online auction portal eBay brings together buyers and sellers worldwide and has changed the way companies do business.

Holabird Western Americana Collections Collectors marvel at Fred Holabird's diverse range of historical coinage, mining history artifacts, and Old West collectibles.

PCGS The Professional Coin Grading has been one of the leading grading and authentication services since 1986. Don Willis, PCGS president, shares some news and offers collectors some advice about collecting coins wisely.

Tangible Investments One of the premier rare coin dealers in America has a long history serving the coin community. Paul Gilkes speaks with company president Silvano DiGenova.

Stack’s Bowers Galleries The hobby’s elite online auction house has virtually rebranded itself on the World Wide Web (pun intended).

PCGS With the company’s second video of the show, David Hall, president of PCGS parent company Collector’s Universe, shares his thoughts on the biggest threat facing the hobby — counterfeits.