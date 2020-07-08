NUMISMATIC AND COIN COLLECTING NEWS
The fewer than 100 surplus Enhanced Reverse Proof 2019-S American Eagles silver dollars offered from canceled orders by the U.S. Mint sold out almost immediately Aug. 5. Full Story
Bronze duplicates of the congressional gold medal honoring the World War II crew of USS "Indianapolis," lost to Japanese torpedoes July 30, 1945, are now for sale from the U.S. Mint. Full Story
Top examples of silver dollars, like this 1863 coin, one of the finest of all Proof Seated Liberty dollars, soared at Legend's Regency Auction 39, the first auction at a coin show since the pandemic began. Full Story
The U.S. Mint sends out the message via its YouTube account that the ongoing disruption in the flow of coins in commerce is a circulation problem, not a Mint issue, and people can help. Full Story
Interest ran high in how the U.S. Mint contemplates keeping up with demand for silver bullion coins, while readers also enjoyed the good news of a rare coin find and its sale with a happy ending. Full Story
World Coins Aug 10, 2020, 9 AM
Rare silver penny from the 12th century in September auction
US Coins Aug 10, 2020, 9 AM
Market Analysis: All colors of the rainbow on 1896 Morgan dollar
Paper Money Aug 10, 2020, 8 AM
UK movement focuses on developing currency diversity
US Coins Aug 10, 2020, 7 AM
Monday Morning Brief for August 10, 2020: Violating a trust
US Coins Aug 11, 2020, 1 PM
Bulletin: Last of the Enhanced Reverse Proof coins on sale Aug. 12The United States Mint will offer the last of the Enhanced Reverse Proof 2019-S American Eagle silver dollars at noon ET on Aug. 12. Fewer than 100 are available.
US Coins Aug 11, 2020, 9 AM
Financing the American Revolution: a conversation with Robert WrightChris flies solo this week, interviewing Robert Wright, a financial historian and author of One Nation, Under Debt, Corporation Nation, and The Genealogy of American Finance. Their discussion centers on Revolutionary War finance.
US Coins Aug 11, 2020, 8 AM
ANA service awards to be held as virtual ceremonyBecause the World's Fair of Money was canceled, the ANA will offer its annual awards celebration in a virtual ceremony Sept. 2.
World Coins Aug 10, 2020, 9 AM
Rare silver penny from the 12th century in September auctionA silver penny from the 12th century was discovered in 2018 by a metal detectorist and it turned out to be one of only 25 known examples. the coin is bound for a Sept. 16 auction.
US Coins Aug 10, 2020, 9 AM
Market Analysis: All colors of the rainbow on 1896 Morgan dollar“Monster” toned Morgan dollars remain in hot demand, and during the PCGS Members Only show auction, the coin pictured here blasted past its $2,500 to $3,000 estimate to $18,212.50.
Paper Money Aug 10, 2020, 8 AM
UK movement focuses on developing currency diversityThe Banknotes of Color group in the UK is advocating increased representation of the nation's Black, Asian and minority ethnic people on the coins and currency.
US Coins Aug 10, 2020, 7 AM
Monday Morning Brief for August 10, 2020: Violating a trustThe United States Mint's decision to offer unsold inventory of older precious metals coins angers collectors, who believe the decision violates their trust about product offerings.
World Coins Aug 9, 2020, 11 AM
Britain set to honor Mahatma Gandhi on coinageFollowing calls to honor the UK's Black, Asian and Minority ethnic persons on currency and coins in Great Britain, plans are underway to honor Mahatma Gandhi on a coin.
-
Poland bank notes celebrate victory centennialPoland earned a hard-fought victory in the Battle of Warsaw to maintain its independence 100 years ago, now celebrated with a new 20-zloty note issue from Poland's central bank.
-
Nepal finally getting correct elephant on 1,000-rupee noteA pair of proper pachyderms, twin Asian elephants born in Nepal, replace the African elephant image previously featured on Nepal's 1,000-rupee note.
