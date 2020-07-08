US Coins USS Indianapolis bronze medals now available Paul Gilkes Bronze duplicates of the congressional gold medal honoring the World War II crew of USS "Indianapolis," lost to Japanese torpedoes July 30, 1945, are now for sale from the U.S. Mint. Full Story

US Coins Week's Most Read: Mint considering adding production Larry Jewett Interest ran high in how the U.S. Mint contemplates keeping up with demand for silver bullion coins, while readers also enjoyed the good news of a rare coin find and its sale with a happy ending.